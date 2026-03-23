Stokes and McCullum are to continue in their roles. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Ben Stokes has told supporters he has "so much more to give" to his role as England captain in an attempt to bury the hatchet after rumours of a fall-out with coach Brendan McCullum.

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Stokes admitted the past three months have been the "hardest period' of his time in the job but remained adamant the current leadership group can take the Test team forward. England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould affirmed hours earlier the positions of Stokes, managing director Rob Key and head coach McCullum were safe despite the Ashes debacle. Key rejected out of hand suggestions Stokes and McCullum had a falling out in Australia, despite the pair offering conflicting messages during a turbulent campaign in which they were beaten 4-1. Read more: First tailgating charge at football match as man allegedly enters Carabao Cup final at Wembley without ticket Read more: England cricket bosses Rob Key and Richard Gould to address media following Ashes disaster

But in an impassioned Instagram post, Stokes insisted he does not take his role as Test skipper, which he has held for nearly four years, lightly as he endorsed himself, Key and McCullum to learn from their mistakes. Addressing England supporters, he wrote: "Being England captain is the greatest honour a player can be given and I do not take it for granted. "It has its highs and it has its lows, it makes you want to smile, it makes you want to cry. It completely and utterly consumes you and feels like it’s the only thing in your life at times. "The last 3 months has without a doubt been the hardest period of my captaincy journey, it’s tested me in so many different ways and I’m sure every other captain has gone through this as well. "Baz [McCullum], Rob and myself have the passion and desire to take this team forward, we are going to give you everything we have, we know we made mistakes along the way and we have learnt from those mistakes, you learn more from failure than success."

Stokes has vowed to continue alongside Brendan McCullum and Rob Key. Picture: Getty

England's decision to have just one warm-up before taking on Australia was fiercely criticised, as was a break in Noosa between the second and third Tests, with reports of excessive drinking by players. The revelation that white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer the night before he led England in a pre-series assignment to New Zealand led to questions over the culture under McCullum. A midnight curfew has since been enforced, while the ECB are in the process of searching for a new national selector following Luke Wright’s resignation for family reasons. Stokes has not played since suffering a groin injury in the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney in January, but is set to turn out for Durham in the County Championship ahead of this summer’s Test programme.

Key and McCullum. Picture: Getty