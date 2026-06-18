Stokes is set to feature for Durham on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Ben Stokes is set to play for Durham this week after being axed from the England squad to face New Zealand for breaching a team curfew at a London nightclub.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gus Atkinson was also left out of the second test. Picture: Getty

Stokes was quick to rejoin his club-mates in training, signalling his intention to play in this week's match for Durham at Chester-le-Street. Head coach Brendon McCullum appeared to raise concerns over his well-being in a pre-Test press conference, where he repeatedly voiced his "worry" and "concern" for the absent skipper. But Durham’s coach Ryan Campbell offered a different perspective after working alongside Stokes. He told Radio Newcastle: "Ben knows he made a mistake and broke the curfew, but some of the reaction has been a little over (the top).

Stokes played for Durham earlier in the season. Picture: Getty