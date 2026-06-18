Ben Stokes set to play for Durham after being axed from England's test squad for breaching curfew
Ben Stokes is set to play for Durham this week after being axed from the England squad to face New Zealand for breaching a team curfew at a London nightclub.
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Stokes has been named in the squad for his home county against Northamptonshire in a four-day County Championship match starting Friday.
The 35-year-old was not considered for selection for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand after breaching a team curfew following the series opener at Lord's.
He and fast bowler Gus Atkinson remain under investigation over an incident which took place at a nightspot in the early hours, with the matter also referred to the independent Cricket Regulator.
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Stokes was quick to rejoin his club-mates in training, signalling his intention to play in this week's match for Durham at Chester-le-Street.
Head coach Brendon McCullum appeared to raise concerns over his well-being in a pre-Test press conference, where he repeatedly voiced his "worry" and "concern" for the absent skipper.
But Durham’s coach Ryan Campbell offered a different perspective after working alongside Stokes.
He told Radio Newcastle: "Ben knows he made a mistake and broke the curfew, but some of the reaction has been a little over (the top).
"From what I've seen, he’s in good spirits, he’s back in training, working hard and the rest will take care of itself.
"Ben is a competitor and he loves to play and he wants to play."
Stokes made two appearances earlier this season for Durham, scoring 59 runs in two innings and claiming five wickets, but has not featured on home soil since 2024.
It is not clear whether he will be considered for the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge starting next Wednesday, with the England and Wales Cricket Board yet to clarify his status.