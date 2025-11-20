England’s last Ashes win in Australia came in the 2010-11 series

Ben Stokes has called the upcoming Ashes "the most important" of his England captaincy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

England captain Ben Stokes believes the next two months of Ashes cricket will be the most important series of his career.

The latest instalment in one of sport’s most enduring rivalries begins in Perth on Friday in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd. It has been billed as a battle that will define the legacy of the entire ‘Bazball’ era and Stokes accepts the hype is justified. “I understand what this series means in my journey as England captain,” he said on the eve of the first Test. Read more: Ben Stokes takes four wickets on return as England step up Ashes preparations

Ben Stokes bowls during the Second Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England in 2021. Picture: Alamy

“It’s certainly the biggest series I will lead this side in. I’m aware of that. Brendon (McCullum) is aware of that as coach. Rob Key is aware of that in his role (as managing director) as well. “I understand all the ‘defining series’ stuff. I get it. For me personally it’s not going to detract from what I’ve given to my role as England captain. It’s something I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and I wake up every morning loving what I do. “It’s the greatest honour in English cricket to lead this team out. But I’m desperate to be an Ashes-winning captain. “It’s been a big build-up, as always, every Ashes series is. When you’re a kid you look and go, ‘I’d love to be there one day’. Now we’re here.” England have shelved their usual policy of naming their team well in advance and could make their final call just before the toss. All signs have been pointing to a five-strong pace attack fronted by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, but they have decided to retain the option of utilising spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has been named in a squad of 12. Stokes and McCullum have made a habit of showing their hand early, and indicated this week that they would do so again, but they will now make a late assessment of the pitch before committing. “We’ll have the last check on the wicket and see how everyone is,” he said. The final XI will not be alone when they walk out at Perth Stadium, with huge interest among English fans. Cricket Australia is understood to have sold around 9,000 tickets to UK-based fans, with a strong expat following swelling the number considerably.

Australia celebrate winning the ashes during day three of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021. Picture: Alamy