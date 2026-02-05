Ben Stokes shares snap of shocking facial injuries after being struck with cricket ball in training
England captain Ben Stokes has shared a picture of a shocking facial injury he sustained after being struck with a cricket ball during training.
The all-rounder posted a selfie to his Instagram story showing his eye and nose severely bruised and swollen while joking: "You should see the state of the cricket ball."
The 34-year-old was indoor training with Durham when a ball was hit back towards his direction, catching him off-guard, according to reports.
He was taken to hospital by his teammate and former England player Scott Borthwick.
Stokes is still recovering from a groin injury which forced him off the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final test match of England's 4-1 Ashes series defeat Down Under, last month.
Academy wicket-keeper batter Robbie Bowman was batting at the time when he struck the ball back towards where Stokes was standing.
The rookie 18-year-old was later phoned by Stokes from hospital to tell him not to worry and tell him it was not his fault.
Durham coach Ryan Campbell told the outlet: "Stokesy said he broke the No1 rule of being a coach in the nets – never turn your back on the batter!
"By chance, our medical team were at the ground doing simulations. Suddenly, they had a real emergency to deal with.
"Robbie hit the ball hard. Players shouted out a warning but Stokesy ended up turning his head towards the ball.
"Scottie Borthwick, his great mate, drove him to hospital, and our physio went as well."
Stokes is due to gain his first experience as a coach when he flies to the UAE later this month to join Freddie Flintoff's England Lions staff.
It is expected he will continue to rehab his injury there, before England Men's home international summer.