Ben Stokes revealed the extent of his injuries on Instagram. . Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

England captain Ben Stokes has shared a picture of a shocking facial injury he sustained after being struck with a cricket ball during training.

The all-rounder posted a selfie to his Instagram story showing his eye and nose severely bruised and swollen while joking: "You should see the state of the cricket ball." The 34-year-old was indoor training with Durham when a ball was hit back towards his direction, catching him off-guard, according to reports. He was taken to hospital by his teammate and former England player Scott Borthwick.

Stokes suffered a groin injury during the Sydney test match last month. Picture: Alamy

Stokes is still recovering from a groin injury which forced him off the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final test match of England's 4-1 Ashes series defeat Down Under, last month. Academy wicket-keeper batter Robbie Bowman was batting at the time when he struck the ball back towards where Stokes was standing. The rookie 18-year-old was later phoned by Stokes from hospital to tell him not to worry and tell him it was not his fault. Durham coach Ryan Campbell told the outlet: "Stokesy said he broke the No1 rule of being a coach in the nets – never turn your back on the batter!

Durham County Cricket Ground, where the team were training at the time. Picture: Alamy