The Black Caps clinched the series 2-1 with a 160-run victory in Nottingham

Stokes' final match ended in defeat. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Ben Stokes' final match in international cricket ended in defeat as New Zealand beat England in the series decider at Trent Bridge.

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England were bowled out for 212 midway through the final day to go down 2-1 – their first home series defeat since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge four years ago. Not since 2012 have England lost a home series of at least three matches, a result that spelled the end of Andrew Strauss’ captaincy. Stokes shocked the sporting world by announcing his retirement during day four on Sunday, the news of which emerged while the captain was bowling a ten-over spell. Read more: Britain's Jack Draper pulls out of Wimbledon over injury Read more: Manchester City confirm Enzo Maresca as new manager after paying Chelsea £17m compensation

New Zealand players celebrate the final wicket of the game to win the series. Picture: Alamy

England's slim prospects had been largely extinguished before Stokes led them to the ground one final time, stopping to sign autographs for a handful of waiting fans, with 270 still to get on a pitch offering little reassurance. From 103 for four overnight, they slipped to 116 for six in the first 15 minutes today. The equation, and the occasion, was too much for Emilio Gay. Making just his third Test appearance, and shunted down from opener to number six following the reshuffle, he endured a couple of near misses before departing in the fourth over when Nathan Smith grazed his outside edge. Not for the first time, the weight of responsibility fell on Joe Root’s shoulders, but he did not even face another delivery. Called through for a quick single from the non-striker’s end just four balls after Gay’s dismissal, he fell victim to an outstanding run-out from Henry Nicholls.

England's Ben Stokes shakes hands with New Zealand captain Tom Latham. Picture: Alamy