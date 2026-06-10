An incident at a nightclub involving Stokes, Atkinson and Saracens player Totoa Auvaa is being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Prem Rugby club.

England's Ben Stokes at the end of the game on day four of the first Rothesay test match. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

England captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been left out of the squad for next week’s second Test against New Zealand, with former skipper Joe Root answering an SOS to lead the side on an interim basis.

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Stokes and Atkinson broke team protocols as they celebrated Sunday’s victory over the Black Caps at Lord’s, breaching a midnight curfew before a confrontation took place involving Saracens rugby union player Totoa Auvaa. They remain subject to an internal investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board and another by the independent Cricket Regulator. Fears that Stokes was ready to stand down as skipper, or even announce his international retirement have cooled. Instead, the ECB has bought some time by leaving out both men from next Wednesday’s clash at the Kia Oval without administering any formal disciplinary action. Read more: Ben Stokes on the brink: England captain considers quitting after nightclub drama Read more: Saracens star Totoa Auvaa revealed as player at centre of Ben Stokes nightclub brawl

England's Gus Atkinson walks off the field after taking five wickets on day four. Picture: Alamy