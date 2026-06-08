Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson face investigation by cricket bosses after nightclub ‘incident’ following New Zealand win
Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson are being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a “breach of team protocols” following the first Test win over New Zealand.
Listen to this article
The ECB confirmed in a statement Stokes and Atkinson “were in a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place”.
The ECB added: “We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course.
“The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.”
England wrapped up a 115-run win over the Black Caps at Lord’s on Sunday in their first Test since their Ashes humiliation.
Read more: ‘Look at Lando!’ Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tells George Russell not to give up on title dream despite nightmare run of luck
Read more: What condition does Christian Eriksen have and will he keep playing?
England captain Stokes steered his side to victory, despite expressing frustration over the standard of the Lord’s pitch, while Atkinson did much of the damage with second-innings figures of five wickets for 30.
England imposed a midnight curfew on players in the wake of disciplinary concerns during the Ashes series and the preceding tour of New Zealand.
There were numerous reports of excessive drinking during the trips, in particular during a short break in the town of Noosa.
The reports prompted an investigation from England director of cricket Rob Key, but he denied that the team had a drinking culture.
In November, England white-ball captain Harry Brook was fined £30,000 by the ECB following an incident involving a nightclub bouncer the night before a one-day international against New Zealand.
Brook initially claimed to have been out alone, but it later emerged that team-mates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also present.
It comes after Ben Stokes admitted he feels lucky to be alive after being hit in the face by a cricket ball in April.
The England captain had to undergo surgery after suffering a broken right cheekbone and other facial injuries following the accident that occurred while he was coaching Durham’s academy players in February.