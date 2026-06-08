Gus Atkinson of England speaks to England captain Ben Stokes during the 1st Rothesay Test Match Day 2 between England and New Zealand. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson are being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a “breach of team protocols” following the first Test win over New Zealand.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ECB confirmed in a statement Stokes and Atkinson “were in a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place”. The ECB added: “We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. “The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.” England wrapped up a 115-run win over the Black Caps at Lord’s on Sunday in their first Test since their Ashes humiliation. Read more: ‘Look at Lando!’ Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tells George Russell not to give up on title dream despite nightmare run of luck Read more: What condition does Christian Eriksen have and will he keep playing?

Ben Stokes suffered severe injuries after being hit in the face by a ball in February. Picture: Instagram

England captain Stokes steered his side to victory, despite expressing frustration over the standard of the Lord’s pitch, while Atkinson did much of the damage with second-innings figures of five wickets for 30. England imposed a midnight curfew on players in the wake of disciplinary concerns during the Ashes series and the preceding tour of New Zealand. There were numerous reports of excessive drinking during the trips, in particular during a short break in the town of Noosa. The reports prompted an investigation from England director of cricket Rob Key, but he denied that the team had a drinking culture.