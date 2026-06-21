Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been given a written warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an incident that saw them miss the second Test against New Zealand.

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have each been given “a written warning as to their conduct” following the nightclub incident which saw them miss the second Test against New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Its statement added that “no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub” and that Atkinson “was the victim of unprovoked attacks”.

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