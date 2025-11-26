A two-day defeat in Perth was a huge anti-climax to a tour that has enjoyed a huge build-up

Former England cricket player Ian Botham speaks during a press conference in Melbourne on November 11, 2025. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Lord Botham has told Ben Stokes and Joe Root they must find success in Australia to seal their status as all-time greats.

Root is already the second highest run-scorer in Test history and Stokes is a double World Cup winner responsible for some of the most remarkable individual performances the country has seen. But neither has tasted victory Down Under, with Root winless in 15 matches and his skipper having nothing to show from 10 attempts. With both men now 34, the next few weeks could be their final chance to fill a notable gap on otherwise glittering CVs. A two-day defeat in Perth was a huge anti-climax to a tour that has enjoyed a huge build-up and Botham, who won eight Tests and two Ashes series on Australian soil in his time as a swashbuckling all-rounder, is desperate to see the pair respond in Brisbane next week. Read more: England batting collapse sees Australia win by eight wickets in the first Ashes Test Read more: Ben Stokes calls upcoming Ashes ‘biggest series’ of his England captaincy “To be one of the very best you need to win in Australia, 100 per cent,” he told the PA news agency.

Ben Stokes of England reacts during day two of the First 2025/26 Ashes Series Test Match between Australia and England at Perth Stadium. Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images

“People remember you for what you’ve done over here. In Joe and Ben we’ve got two world-class players – Joe’s got 39 hundreds for goodness sake – but they are desperate to make an impression here. You can only do that by winning. They need to get the monkey off their back. “They are the two who will want this the most because a lot of the others will get another bite at the cherry. I can tell you from experience, winning over here feels really, really good and it means absolute respect. “I don’t have a favourite time because every time you beat Australia is a great day. That alone should be drive England.” Botham celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday and should have marked the occasion by commentating on day four at Perth Stadium. The early finish bought him a bigger window to celebrate with former team-mates and rivals, including David Gower, Dennis Lillee and Rodney Hogg, but the manner of England’s loss left a bitter taste. In a typically uncompromising assessment, he had some tough words for the tourists.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Harry Brook of England look on after Australia won the First 2025/26 Ashes Series Test Match between Australia and England. Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images