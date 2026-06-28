The 35-yeard-old will retire after the current series with New Zealand ends

Stokes will retire after the series with New Zealand. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from International cricket the end of the series with New Zealand.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stokes issued a statement shortly before tea on day four of the decisive third Test against the Kiwis, having informed his team-mates in the dressing at Trent Bridge before the start of play. England Cricket wrote on X: "One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match. "Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you all the best in your retirement. "England will never be the same again." Read more: England drag themselves back into Test decider after Duckett century and Stokes' 250th wicket Read more: Kane becomes England's top goalscorer as win over Panama sees the Three Lions march on to the World Cup group stage - as Scotland manager quits

One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.



Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for.



We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026

As the news broke, Stokes had just completed a mammoth ten-over spell in Nottingham, with news breaking to a stunned crowd. Stokes said in a clip shared by the ECB: "There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England. "Reasons can wait but I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I’ve got one more trip to do. "And the only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone please just do the same? We’ve done a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group of men and one lady (fielding coach Sarah Taylor) give everything for the last two days.

Stokes told his teammates on Sunday. Picture: Getty

"The only thing I want is just for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team and everything else we’ve got going forward for you blokes. "Let’s just go out there and f***ing give absolutely everything for another two days because that’s my only intention and that’s where all my energy is right now. "(I’ve) got the emotional side out of it but now it’s time to go to work and everyone else, please just come with me." Richard Thompson, ECB Chair, said: "Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England’s greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation. "His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever.

Stokes celebrating taking a wicket the first ball after the news filtered through to the Trent Bridge crowd on Sunday. Picture: Getty