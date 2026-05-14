Russia has placed former defence secretary Ben Wallace on a wanted list in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation.

Wallace served as defence minister from before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 until August 2023, since then he has continued to advocate for boosting military support for Kyiv and condemned Russian aggression.

State media reports have not given further details on the case against him.

Commenting on the move, Wallace said: "I am not surprised by this latest Russian stunt at a time when the Kremlin is failing at home and abroad."

"The whole world knows that Russia illegally invaded Ukraine four years ago," he said by email, accusing the Kremlin of "sending thousands of young Russian men to their deaths all for the sake of (President Vladimir) Putin's ego."

Read more: Government ‘has no power’ to remove online terror content as banned Palestine Action manual remains online

Read more: 'It's an honor to be your friend' Trump tells Xi Jinping as crunch US-China summit gets underway