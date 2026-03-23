Arsenal defender Ben White has received his first England call-up since the 2022 World Cup after being added to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

White has not featured for the national team since leaving the squad in Qatar for personal reasons and then making himself unavailable for selection for the remainder of Sir Gareth Southgate’s spell in charge.

But he is back in the fold for the forthcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, after Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah withdrew due to injury, and will look to add to his four caps.

White’s Gunners team-mate Eberechi Eze is also out of the camp and has been replaced by Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes.

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