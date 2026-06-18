The Danish study found walking and standing a lot also increased the risk

Each additional hour spending walking and standing were linked to an 18% higher risk and 3% higher risk respectively. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Bending forward too much at work in early pregnancy has been linked to a higher risk of miscarriage, new research has revealed.

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Risks were greater among women who had been off work in the previous weeks compared to those who had not been absent. Picture: Alamy

Researchers said the findings “highlight the importance of including the early pregnancy stage into guidelines for pregnant workers”. They analysed data from 2004 to 2018, which included more than 800,000 pregnancies among 475,312 women in Denmark. They then used activity tracker readings and expert evaluations of time spent standing, walking and bending forward at a 30 degree angle. A little over one in 10 – or 81,307 pregnancies – ended in miscarriage. Risks were greater among women who had been off work in the previous weeks compared to those who had not been absent.