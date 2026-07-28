Ministers said the new bursaries were part of plans to create 50,000 new apprenticeships

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to Alstom Transport in Derby, to unveil a change to the education system with the launch of new technical educational routes. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Parents on benefits will be given £4,500 a year if their children become apprentices.

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Ministers said the new bursaries were part of plans to create 50,000 new apprenticeships and stop school leavers falling into a life on benefits. Alongside the bursaries, grants worth £8,000 will be given to small and medium-sized businesses that take on apprentices. The scheme is set to cost up to £1billion. Ministers believe that by rolling out a new bursary, fewer young people will be discouraged from applying for apprenticeships, for fear their family might lose out on benefits. The Social Security Advisory Committee has previously warned of an “apprenticeship cliff-edge”, because the benefits system “unintentionally penalises families when their children pursue apprenticeships”. It found that in one scenario, a single parent with a disabled child could have lost up to £339.92 a week in benefits if their teenager started an apprenticeship. If the apprentice was paid £258 per week, the household would have made a net loss of around £80. Read More: Mum-of-four made £93k in benefits plus salary Read More: 'PIP benefits are a free-for-all', LBC caller Lauren tells Aasmah Mir

The bursary will be funded through the growth and skills levy. Picture: Alamy

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the welfare system “should be a springboard to opportunity, not a barrier to it”. He added: “By providing bursaries to those who need them most and fully funding apprenticeship training, we are making sure cost is not the reason someone misses out.” The bursary will be funded through the growth and skills levy, paid for by employers whose annual pay bill is more than £3 million. Small and medium-sized enterprises will also have access to financial support worth up to £8,000 for hiring young apprentices, ministers have announced. “This is a serious investment in the next generation and in the future of our economy,” Mr McFadden said.