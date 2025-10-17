The Chancellor has said that welfare will not be left "untouched" in the upcoming Budget because failing to do so would be tax rises. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Chancellor has said that welfare will not be left "untouched" in the upcoming Budget because failing to do so would be tax rises.

Rachel Reeves has already signalled that taxes on the wealthy will feature in her November 26 statement. She said welfare reforms still need to happen, in comments during a trip to Washington DC for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). An attempt to push through cuts to benefits earlier this year led to an embarrassing last-minute U-turn for the Government. The Chancellor argued that MPs who previously voted against changes "recognise the welfare system is not working", in an interview with Channel 4.