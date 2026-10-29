Chancellor vows to bring down benefits bill after refusing to make 'crude cuts' in Budget
John Healey told LBC's Nick Ferrari that welfare reform is on the way.
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Chancellor John Healey has vowed to bring the benefits bill down "in a Labour way" after refusing to make "crude cuts" at his Budget on Wednesday.
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Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after delivering his first Budget, the Chancellor defended his decision not to announce cuts to Britain's growing benefits bill as he pledged to reform the sector.
Mr Healey told the Commons on Wednesday he would address the country's welfare bill in a "Labour way".
Asked by Nick what this means, Mr Healey replied: "We've got a million youngsters not in training, not in education, not in employment.
"60% of them have never worked, and unless we get them off benefits into work with the experience that allows them to fulfil their potential, they'll never produce their contribution to the country for the future.
"We'll give them support, we'll expect them and require them to take the opportunities we offer, and that's the way that we — the alternative is just crude benefit cuts.”
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He added that this comes at a time when people are "suffering with the cost of living", adding that cuts would be a "pressure too far."
Mr Healey vowed: "We can bring the benefits bill down, and we will. The Prime Minister said that, I've said that, but we will do it in that Labour way.”
The Chancellor also revealed in his Budget that households in council tax bands A to D will get a £100 payment to help with their energy bills.
But Nick pointed out that with price caps set to soar on gas bills by over £400 in January, households "will still be £300 down.”
Mr Healey replied: "In the end, you can't remove entirely the pressures on families and on bills. What you have to do is tackle some of the causes that make these bills higher than Europe in the first place.”
Responding to Mr Healey's Budget in the Commons, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said it is “not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough” as the UK remains “overspent, over-borrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system”.
She added: "The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism and instead, we got 4p off gherkins."Unfortunately, just like every other Labour budget, the headline story is the same: more borrowing, more tax rises, and surprise, surprise, more money on benefits.
"This Budget does not come close to meeting the moment.”
The Conservative leader also accused Labour of being “addicted to spending other people’s money” as she hit out at the party’s record on welfare spending.
She said: "Just because it’s called Universal Credit, doesn’t mean that everyone in the universe should be on benefits.”
Elsewhere in the Budget, Mr Healey announced the national minimum wage and national living wage will also increase by 3.9% for 2.3 million workers.
To fund his support packages, Healey announced the bank tax would increase by 3% for 15 months. This will bring the surcharge from the current 3% level to 6%.
It is a smaller change than the hike to 8% that some reports had suggested he was considering – which would have reversed the tax cut brought in by the former Conservative government.
He told MPs that our "world-leading banks make a huge contribution to this country in the tax they pay, in the jobs, industry and investment they support".
However, while he is "grateful" for the role they play, he said amid "global economic storms", he is looking to banks to fund "breathing space" for British families.