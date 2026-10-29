John Healey told LBC's Nick Ferrari that welfare reform is on the way.

Chancellor John Healey to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after delivering his first Budget. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Chancellor John Healey has vowed to bring the benefits bill down "in a Labour way" after refusing to make "crude cuts" at his Budget on Wednesday.

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Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey delivering his Budget in the House of Commons. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He added that this comes at a time when people are "suffering with the cost of living", adding that cuts would be a "pressure too far." Mr Healey vowed: "We can bring the benefits bill down, and we will. The Prime Minister said that, I've said that, but we will do it in that Labour way.” The Chancellor also revealed in his Budget that households in council tax bands A to D will get a £100 payment to help with their energy bills. But Nick pointed out that with price caps set to soar on gas bills by over £400 in January, households "will still be £300 down.” Mr Healey replied: "In the end, you can't remove entirely the pressures on families and on bills. What you have to do is tackle some of the causes that make these bills higher than Europe in the first place.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch slammed Mr Healey's Budget on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Responding to Mr Healey's Budget in the Commons, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said it is “not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough” as the UK remains “overspent, over-borrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system”. She added: "The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism and instead, we got 4p off gherkins."Unfortunately, just like every other Labour budget, the headline story is the same: more borrowing, more tax rises, and surprise, surprise, more money on benefits. "This Budget does not come close to meeting the moment.” The Conservative leader also accused Labour of being “addicted to spending other people’s money” as she hit out at the party’s record on welfare spending. She said: "Just because it’s called Universal Credit, doesn’t mean that everyone in the universe should be on benefits.”