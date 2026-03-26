Catherine Wieland defrauded more than £23,000 in benefits claiming she was too ill to go outside was caught surfing and ziplining in Mexico. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A woman who defrauded more than £23,000 in benefits claiming she was too ill to go outside was caught surfing and ziplining in Mexico.

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Catherine Wieland, 33, claimed she suffered anxiety so crippling she was housebound, but the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it discovered she had been lying about her condition. The DWP said it found evidence of Wieland, from Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, surfing in Cancun and visiting Thorpe Park three times, all while racking up tens of thousands of pounds in Personal Independence Payments (Pip) over more than two years. She also spent money on manicures, tanning sessions and trips to a private Harley Street dentist.

Pictures of Wieland on holiday showed her riding a quad bike and doing various other outdoor activities. Picture: PA

Read More: 'Bailout for benefits street': Tories accuse Labour of abandoning working families over Iran war energy bill help Read More: UK needs a 'better response to anxiety' than 'just giving people benefits,' insists Pat McFadden amid plans to cut youth unemployment When investigators confronted her with bank statements she told them: "I didn't realise you're not allowed to leave your house", the DWP said. While claiming her health was so poor she could not cook or wash herself, Wieland made 76 beauty appointments, visited 60 pubs, clubs and restaurants and spent money in foreign currencies.

The 33-year-old woman who defrauded more than £23,000 in benefits claiming she was too ill to go outside was caught surfing and ziplining in Mexico. Picture: PA

After her luxury trip to Mexico, Wieland submitted a review claiming her condition had got worse. She pleaded guilty to failing to notify a change of circumstances and must now repay the £23,662 stolen from taxpayers between 2021 and 2024. She was sentenced on Thursday to 28 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months, the DWP said.

Wieland poses in front of a BMW saloon car she obtained under the Motability programme before attending a festival. Picture: PA