Catherine Wieland, 33, pictured here ziplining in Mexico, claimed she was too anxious to leave the house. Picture: DWP

By Asher McShane

A woman who stole more than £23,000 in benefits claiming she was too ill to go outside was caught surfing and ziplining on a luxury holiday in Mexico.

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Catherine Wieland, 33, claimed she suffered anxiety so crippling she was housebound, but the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it discovered she had been lying about her condition. The DWP said it found evidence of Wieland, from Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, surfing in Cancun and visiting Thorpe Park three times, all while racking up tens of thousands of pounds in Personal Independence Payments (Pip) over more than two years. She also spent money on manicures, tanning sessions and trips to a private Harley Street dentist. Read more: NHS doctor charged with 'multiple counts of inviting support for Hamas' and 'stirring up racial hatred' Read more: City of York strips Sarah Ferguson of honour over Epstein friendship

She spent money on manicures, tanning sessions and trips to a private. Picture: DWP

When investigators confronted her with bank statements she told them: "I didn't realise you're not allowed to leave your house", the DWP said. While claiming her health was so poor she could not cook or wash herself, Wieland made 76 beauty appointments, visited 60 pubs, clubs and restaurants and spent money in foreign currencies. After her luxury trip to Mexico, Wieland submitted a review claiming her condition had got worse.

She took a three-week trip to Mexico with her 16-year-old son. Picture: DWP