Simon Marks spoke to disability campaigner Gigi El-Halaby about the value of work. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

A 28-year-old PIP claimant has spoken to LBC about the need for work to be "meaningful" amid concerns for spiralling unemployment figures and a push to get people back into work.

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Official figures show there were 8.4 million people on Universal Credit in May this year. Of these, 4.27 million had no requirement to look for work. Yesterday, Gigi El-Halaby, a disability and mental health campaigner who suffers from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, spoke to Simon Marks about how "difficult" the job market is - but also that work needs to be "meaningful". "It can't just be put going into any work. I think work can be good for your mental health and bad work can be really terrible for it. Simon then probed her on what she thinks constitutes a meaningful job. She replied: "Well, I think my definition of a meaningful job will be very different from someone else's definition of a meaningful job. So I think what we need to do is take a more tailored, individualised. "So for some people, maybe it will be a meaningful job to want to work in Sainsbury's or to work in Boots, and it'll be an accessible job.

"For other people, it won't be meaningful and it won't be fulfilling. We do know that if the work is not meaningful and fulfilling, then it won't be good for mental health and ultimately can lead to much worse mental health. "That's something I've personally experienced," she added. Simon responded with: "Okay, but with respect, I can hear lots of listeners out there saying, I go to work every day, I don't find my job particularly meaningful. And I'm sure they're sorry about the fact that they don't find their job particularly meaningful, but they go to work, they earn a wage, they come home, they pay their bills, they pay their tax. "Unfortunately, it is not possible for a society to create only jobs that every employee finds to be meaningful.

'Working in Boots isn't accessible for me, but it is for some.'



PIP claimant Gigi El-Halaby says an issue she comes across when looking for a job is: it is 'meaningful'? pic.twitter.com/j1gkdebmRh — LBC (@LBC) August 27, 2026

Ms El-Halaby said she agreed with Simon. She added: "But if we're talking about getting people who are mentally unwell to a better place, ultimately finding meaning and purpose in their life is going to be a really important part. To get them out of that hole, and not only that, we need to think about the workplace environment. "I have been in many workplace environments where it has not been accessible for me. Ultimately, for example, working in Boots is not an accessible job for me, and for some people it will be. And I think we need to think about the workplace environment as well. "And I just want to say one more thing: time and time again, mental well-being is conflated with the ability to be economically productive, and I do think this is slightly wrong and dangerous. I think for me, being well means being happy, calm, and having agency and choice. A She added a meaningful life doesn't always have to centre around work. "For some people on long-term health issues, ultimately going to work is not the goal. For some people, work is part of that. For some people, going to work is going to be a fulfilling thing, and for others it's more harmful." She concluded people's well-being needs to be prioritised, rather than their ability to work.

"Is that not the most luxury position possible?"@TomSwarbrick1 is astounded by a benefits claimant turning down work that she doesn't find 'meaningful'. pic.twitter.com/GJkXbZnr5T — LBC (@LBC) August 28, 2026