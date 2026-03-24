Reeves said there will not be a universal household energy subsidy like the one Liz Truss introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced plans to help "those who need it most" if energy bills jump over the Iran war.

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Ms Reeves said the economic challenges from the Iran war may be “significant” and contingency planning is underway for energy bill support “for those who need it most”. The crisis in the Middle East has pushed up oil and gas prices, hitting motorists as they fill up at the pumps and potentially pushing up domestic energy bills later this year. Typical household energy costs will fall on 1 April when the new energy price cap takes effect, but could rise sharply this summer due to a jump in oil prices since the start of the war. Speaking to the House of Commons, Ms Reeves said: “The previous government pushed up borrowing, interest rates, inflation and mortgage costs with an unfunded, untargeted package of support under Liz Truss. That gave the support to the most wealthiest of households. She continued: “That left us with high levels of national debt, a cheque written then for a bill that is still being paid today. “I can confirm to the House that contingency planning is taking place for every eventuality so that we can keep costs down for everyone and provide support for those who need it most, acting within our ironclad fiscal rules to keep inflation and interest rates as low as possible.” Read more: 'You were the first to speak up': Trump suggests unpopular Iran war was Pete Hegseth’s idea Read more: National security cases linked to Iran and other hostile states increase by 50%

Fuel prices on the forecourt have increased sharply due to Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Meg Hillier asked the Chancellor "what she is doing to ensure the data is available to help target support to those who need it most". Ms Reeves replied that the government is working with the Department for Work and Pensions to ensure the support is targeted at those who need it most. Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called the Chancellor’s response to fears about the cost of living amid the Middle East conflict “unbelievably weak”.

He said: “This is an unbelievably weak response from the Chancellor to the enormous bill hikes facing households in the UK. “Monitoring the situation? Considering new powers? Reeves’s lukewarm words show that she and her Government simply do not understand the scale of the cost-of-living crisis about to hit this country. “We need a guarantee that energy bills will not rise past June, funded by a strengthened windfall tax and higher taxes on extreme wealth. “And the Government should follow the example set by Spain in taking immediate action to reduce the burden on households by freezing rents.”