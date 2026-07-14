Benefits claimants told to ignore hosepipe ban amid calls of 'two-tier' policy
It comes after the Met Office confirmed there is no sign of significant rainfall across any parts of the UK in the next week.
Benefits claimants have been told they can ignore hosepipe bans across the UK, allowing those suffering from conditions including anxiety and depression to continue to water their gardens.
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Two main water companies, Southern Water and Affinity Water, which service large parts of the UK, have been accused of “two-tier” bans after allowing those receiving welfare payments to dodge restrictions.
It comes after the Met Office confirmed there is no sign of significant rainfall across any parts of the UK in the next week.
The hosepipe ban follows the third 34C+ heatwave of the year, as prolonged stretches of high temperatures across the UK are increasingly becoming the norm.
Millions of Southern Water and Affinity Water customers have been under a ban since Friday, with thousands more set to be affected by a wider ban which comes into force this coming Friday.
And while most customers have been banned from everyday activities such as watering gardens, washing cars, filling paddling pools and using jet washers, thousands claiming benefits will now be permitted to continue such activities.
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Affinity Water, the second of the two firms imposing the bans, said in an email to customers this week that those on its 'Priority Services Register' and 'WaterSure tariff' scheme, alongside Blue Badge holders, "are exempt from the ban".
The national tariff caps the cost of water bills for low-income households and those who use large amounts of water.
Those on the firm's Priority Services Register, which offers a sign-up process via their website, include those who are visually impaired, those with hearing difficulties, and those with physical or mental health needs, such as anxiety and depression.
The rules also apply to Southern Water customers, with applicants claiming benefits entitled to the exemption if they have three or more children under 19 in full-time education, or have someone in their household with a medical condition that requires significant amounts of water.
The blanket decision has faced backlash, with other firms, including Cambridge Water, choosing to only apply the exemption to households containing someone with a disability that makes using a watering can difficult.
Meanwhile, four other water companies are also allowing exemptions only for Blue Badge holders.
Just last year, Southern Water was given a fresh equity injection as part of a deal that will also see the debt owed to its holding company lenders slashed by more than half.
It was also among five firms to hike prices by less than the desired amount following a ruling last year.
Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water and Wessex Water were allowed an average increase of 2.2% in customer bills.
The extra funding came on top of the 24% average hike they had already been granted by water regulator Ofwat.
This is less than the £556 million extra funding, equating to an average increase of 3% to customer bills, that had been provisionally granted in October.
The ban comes weeks after South East Water was forced to pay £30.5m after repeated supply failures in a separate case that caused widespread inconvenience across parts of the UK.
The industry watchdog imposed the fine following a series of supply interruptions affecting hundreds of thousands of households across Kent and Sussex.
LBC has reached out to LBC and Southern Water for comment.