It comes after the Met Office confirmed there is no sign of significant rainfall across any parts of the UK in the next week.

The hosepipe bans comes after the Met Office confirmed there is no sign of significant rainfall across any parts of the UK in the next week. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Benefits claimants have been told they can ignore hosepipe bans across the UK, allowing those suffering from conditions including anxiety and depression to continue to water their gardens.

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Two main water companies, Southern Water and Affinity Water, which service large parts of the UK, have been accused of “two-tier” bans after allowing those receiving welfare payments to dodge restrictions. It comes after the Met Office confirmed there is no sign of significant rainfall across any parts of the UK in the next week. The hosepipe ban follows the third 34C+ heatwave of the year, as prolonged stretches of high temperatures across the UK are increasingly becoming the norm. Millions of Southern Water and Affinity Water customers have been under a ban since Friday, with thousands more set to be affected by a wider ban which comes into force this coming Friday. And while most customers have been banned from everyday activities such as watering gardens, washing cars, filling paddling pools and using jet washers, thousands claiming benefits will now be permitted to continue such activities. Read more: South East Water to pay £30.5m after repeated supply failures Read more: Hands off the Falklands! Foreign Secretary insists sovereignty ‘not going to change’ and tells fans ‘focus on the football'

Staines-upon Thames, UK. 5th March, 2025. An Affinity Water van in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Affinity Water, the second of the two firms imposing the bans, said in an email to customers this week that those on its 'Priority Services Register' and 'WaterSure tariff' scheme, alongside Blue Badge holders, "are exempt from the ban". The national tariff caps the cost of water bills for low-income households and those who use large amounts of water. Those on the firm's Priority Services Register, which offers a sign-up process via their website, include those who are visually impaired, those with hearing difficulties, and those with physical or mental health needs, such as anxiety and depression. The rules also apply to Southern Water customers, with applicants claiming benefits entitled to the exemption if they have three or more children under 19 in full-time education, or have someone in their household with a medical condition that requires significant amounts of water. The blanket decision has faced backlash, with other firms, including Cambridge Water, choosing to only apply the exemption to households containing someone with a disability that makes using a watering can difficult.

Southern Water are one of the two firms imposing the ban. Picture: Alamy