Official figures show the number of people receiving some form of worklessness welfare has reached 6.5 million since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A record-number of Brits are now on jobless benefits, with the figure jumping by more than half a million since Labour came to power.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Official figures show the number of people receiving some form of worklessness welfare had reached 6.5 million since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister. This total included anyone receiving incapacity benefits, unemployment support, and Universal Credit payments for those without a job. The latest figure is well ahead of the previous 5.9 million peak hit during the pandemic and represents a 79% rise in the number of working-age adults on one of these welfare payments since 2018. Sir Keir had promised during his election campaign to “get Britain working”, but the latest Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures showed more than 15% of the working-age population were on out-of-work benefits as of February 2025.

Sir Keir had promised during his election campaign to “get Britain working". Picture: Getty

Read more: Farage says UK in 'total despair' over migration as Reform sets out plan to 'detain and deport' all illegal migrants Read more: Sadiq Khan targets ‘headphone dodgers’ as part of new public transport campaign This is up 9% from a decade earlier and makes for grim reading for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who scrapped her planned benefit reforms after a revolt from Labour backbenchers earlier this year. Andrew Griffith, shadow business secretary, said: "This shows Britain has a worklessness crisis which Labour seems determined to make even worse with more tax rises and additional employment red tape. "Rather than watch it spiral out of control, Labour need to U-turn now." Out-of-work benefit numbers last peaked at 5.9 million in February 2021 before declining steadily. But the figure began rising again in May 2022 and has climbed by nearly 9% since Labour came to power last summer. One key factor for this sharp rise is the number of young people claiming sickness benefits, which has jumped by 52% since the start of 2020 to a record 235,000.

The figures make grim reading for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who scrapped her planned benefit reforms after a revolt from Labour backbenchers earlier this year. Picture: Getty