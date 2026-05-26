Only £1 is spent on employment support for every £25 spent on benefits, the report says

A young women entering a job centre as benefits with no work search requirements doubled between 2019 and 2025 to 300,000. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Young people receiving benefits have been "abandoned" in their job search, a landmark report concluded, with many still on state support decades later.

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Alan Milburn, a former Labour health secretary, is set to publish a report into why one million young people between 16 and 24 are not in education, employment or training. A "catastrophic system failure" is leaving young people on health and disability benefits - but research found that half of them could work if given the right support. Only £1 is spent on employment support for every £25 spent on benefits, the report says. And, only half of overall benefit spending on young people goes towards requirements to look for work or support to find a job. Read More: Milburn warns of ‘shameful’ failings trapping young people on benefits Read More: Britain cannot defend itself because of ballooning benefits bill, ex-defence chiefs warn

Former health secretary Alan Milburn for the launch of the Milburn Review into the rising number of young people not in employment, education or training. Picture: Alamy

Those who wish to work can be put off by a cliff-edge gap in the system, where gaining employment could mean they lose up to £2,000 a month in benefits. "There is almost no intermediate step — no gradual build-up, no trial period that genuinely removes the fear of losing everything if a job does not work out," the report warns. The report cites research by The Resolution Foundation which found the number of people claiming benefits with no work search requirements had doubled between 2019 and 2025 to 300,000. By the age of 24, just one in four of PIP recipients (the main disability benefit) were in work. Meanwhile, around seven in ten of those aged between 16 and 24 claiming benefits are still claiming the same financial support ten years later.

Mr Milburn visited young people in Peterborough for the launch of the review. Picture: Alamy