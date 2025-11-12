Four million people are receiving jobless benefits without having to look for work.

Record numbers are claiming universal credit. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

One million more people are claiming the main out-of-work benefits without the requirement to look for a job compared with a year ago - as the number of those claiming Universal Credit hit a record high.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Record numbers of people claiming Universal Credit without the need to look for work, with the figure surpassing four million for the first time in a huge blow for Rachel Reeves ahead of her November Budget announcement. The category includes people in full-time education, or with a child under one, and those deemed too ill to work, are included in the category. The figure has surged by more than one million since October last year in a 50 percent surge since Labour took over from the Conservatives. It also marks a sharp rise from the 2.2 million claimants in 2023. Those who claim Universal Credit without having to look for work also now make up almost half of all claimants - with the total number of Universal Credit claimants surging from 7.2 million to 8.3 million in a year. The 1.1 million rise marks the largest yearly surge in total claimants since the early stages of the pandemic — the 12 months to April 2021. It marks a devastating blow for Labour's manifesto pledge to get Brtain back to work. Read more: 'Benefits bill cannot be untouched' at Budget, Reeves says hinting at more welfare reforms Read more: Starmer to make second attempt at welfare reform after market chaos darkens economic outlook

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty