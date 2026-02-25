Benfica have failed in an appeal against a provisional suspension imposed by UEFA on their player Gianluca Prestianni amid allegations he racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

UEFA imposed the provisional sanction on Monday, ruling Prestianni out of Wednesday night's Champions League play-off round second leg against Real in Madrid.

Benfica announced they would appeal, but UEFA said on Wednesday afternoon it had been dismissed.

"Mr Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible," a UEFA statement read.