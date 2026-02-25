Benfica appeal rejected as UEFA upholds Prestianni suspension over alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior
Benfica have failed in an appeal against a provisional suspension imposed by UEFA on their player Gianluca Prestianni amid allegations he racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.
UEFA imposed the provisional sanction on Monday, ruling Prestianni out of Wednesday night's Champions League play-off round second leg against Real in Madrid.
Benfica announced they would appeal, but UEFA said on Wednesday afternoon it had been dismissed.
"Mr Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible," a UEFA statement read.
Last Tuesday's first leg was halted for 10 minutes when Vinicius went to the referee, Francois Letexier, to lodge a complaint.
It came shortly after the 25-year-old had scored the only goal of the game, giving the Spanish club a 1-0 lead on aggregate going into the rematch at the Bernabeu.
Benfica hoped that UEFA would allow Prestianni to play, with the Argentine having denied the allegation. But with the investigation still ongoing, European football's governing body has opted to keep him suspended.