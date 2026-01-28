Benfica goalkeeper scores stunning 98th minute winner against Real Madrid to save side from Champions League exit
The last-gasp strike sent Jose Mourinho's side through to the play-off round of Europe's premier competition
There were scenes of jubilation in Portugal after Benfica goalkeeper scored a stoppage-time header against Real Madrid to secure a Champions League play-off spot.
Listen to this article
Anatoliy Trubin charged forward for a 98th-minute free kick before getting on the end of a cross to make it 4-2 and send his side through on goal difference.
Despite already leading before the goal, a 3-2 scoreline wasn't enough to secure an automatic qualification place for the Portuguese side.
Benfica boss Jose Mourinho stole automatic passage into the last 16 away from his former side with Trubin's heroics.
Perennial contenders Real have been forced into the play-off round after finishing ninth.
They saw Raul Asencio and Rodrygo both receive second yellow cards in added time - leaving Los Blancos facing two more games in their season.
Read more: Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea after waiving part of £325k a-week contract
Read more: 2am kick offs? What time fans can watch England and Scotland at World Cup 2026
Elsewhere, Arsenal made it a flawless Group Stage campaign with eight-straight wins after beating bottom side Kairat 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.
Striker Kai Havertz shone during the game, scoring in his first start in nearly a year to impressively finish top of the table.
Four other Premier League clubs in Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City secured a top-eight finish.
Newcastle United also had to settle for the play-offs despite holding holders PSG to a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes against the French champions, who also missed out on straight qualification.
Mohamed Salah scored his first goal for Liverpool since November and Alexis Mac Allister fired a brace as the Premier Legaue side thrashed Qarabag 6-0 at Anfield to finish third, behind Bayern Munich, who beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 thanks to Harry Kane’s 35th goal of the season in all competitions.
Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke scored for Premier League strugglers Tottenham as they won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt to secure fourth spot and lift some of the pressure off manager Thomas Frank.
Joao Pedro’s second-half double saw Chelsea come back from behind to beat former boss Antonio Conte’s Napoli 3-2 on the road, which lifted them up to sixth and eliminated the Italian champions.
Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki were on target as City claimed the final automatic qualification place with a 2-0 home win against Galatasaray.
The draw for the next rounds will be made on Friday.