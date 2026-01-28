There were scenes of jubilation in Portugal after Benfica goalkeeper scored a stoppage-time header against Real Madrid to secure a Champions League play-off spot.

Anatoliy Trubin charged forward for a 98th-minute free kick before getting on the end of a cross to make it 4-2 and send his side through on goal difference.

Despite already leading before the goal, a 3-2 scoreline wasn't enough to secure an automatic qualification place for the Portuguese side.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho stole automatic passage into the last 16 away from his former side with Trubin's heroics.

Perennial contenders Real have been forced into the play-off round after finishing ninth.

They saw Raul Asencio and Rodrygo both receive second yellow cards in added time - leaving Los Blancos facing two more games in their season.

Read more: Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea after waiving part of £325k a-week contract

Read more: 2am kick offs? What time fans can watch England and Scotland at World Cup 2026