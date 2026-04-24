The players clashed during the Champions League fixture in February. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni has been hit with a ban after directing homophobic conduct towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

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Argentinian national Prestianni, 20, has been suspended for six matches, but three of those are suspended for a two-year period. However, the punishment also includes the one match Prestianni served as a provisional suspension in February, so unless he triggers the suspended matches, he will only actually be sidelined for two further games. Brazil and Real forward Vinicius Jr alleged he was racially abused during the knockout play-off round match between the sides in Lisbon on February 17. Read more: World Cup visitors warned about 'serious harm' risk caused by US immigration policy Read more: World Cup final tickets listed for £1.7m each on resale site

Head Coach Jose Mourinho of SL Benfica speaks with Kylian Mbappe after the incident. Picture: Getty

UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary investigator after the match, with the investigation having concluded Prestianni's conduct was homophobic rather than racist. UEFA said it had requested that FIFA extend the ban worldwide. It was reported in February that Prestianni had told UEFA he had used a homophobic slur rather than a racist one. Vinicius, 25, left the field and refused to return after the comments, resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted ten minutes. The game ended 1-0 to Real Madrid, with the Spanish side later going through 3-1 on aggregate. The incident could yet spark a law change, with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) set to meet in Canada next week ahead of FIFA Congress to further consider how players are dealt with if they cover their mouths to talk to an opponent in a confrontation.

Prestianni has been hit with the ban after a probe concluded his conduct was homophobic rather than racist. Picture: Alamy

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last month that a red card should result, telling Sky: "If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously. "There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth." Article 14 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations state that "any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction".

Brazilian star Vinicius left the play for ten minutes afterwards. Picture: Alamy