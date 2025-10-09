Benjamin Netanyahu says Donald Trump should get in Nobel Peace Prize with bizarre AI photo
Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize with a bizarre AI-generated photo.
Listen to this article
In the image, Netanyahu is placing a large gold medallion around Trump's neck as people around them celebrate waving Israeli flags.
A sign behind them says: "Peace through strength."
The caption reads: "Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! "
Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/Hbuc7kmPt1— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2025
The deal - including a hostage-prisoner exchange - was agreed by Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Egypt overnight but is yet to be ratified by Israel's cabinet.
The announcement was greeted with celebrations in the streets of both nations and emotional reactions from families, who learned they might see their loved ones again soon.
The ceasefire's key points so far:
What we know so far:
- Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.
- The US president has been praised by Sir Keir Starmer - the prime minister saying it "wouldn't have happened without him".
- The deal is said to be announced this evening and take effect by the end of today.
- The agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and allow the entry of aid into Gaza.
- US says all the remaining Israeli hostages would be released on Monday.
- Hamas has claimed that Israel might withdraw from all Gaza cities by the end of tomorrow.