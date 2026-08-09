Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he rejects a 15-point plan for Gaza by Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

Netanyahu said his military will not make "any withdrawal" from the Palestinian territory until Hamas fully disarms.

He also vowed that as long as he is PM there will be no Palestinian state in Gaza or the West Bank.

Since the ceasefire agreement last October, 1,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israeli strikes, Palestinian officials say.

Last month, Donald Trump said there had been a breakthrough in his ​plan to end ⁠the war, which ⁠both Israel and Hamas agreed to in 2025 and that began with a ceasefire.

The US President ⁠said Hamas had ​agreed to lay down its weapons. He also said the deal will pave the way for the establishment of a "new Palestinian government".

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