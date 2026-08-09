Benjamin Netanyahu rejects Trump's Board of Peace plan for Gaza
Last month, Donald Trump said there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, which both Israel and Hamas agreed to in 2025 and that began with a ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he rejects a 15-point plan for Gaza by Donald Trump's Board of Peace.
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Netanyahu said his military will not make "any withdrawal" from the Palestinian territory until Hamas fully disarms.
He also vowed that as long as he is PM there will be no Palestinian state in Gaza or the West Bank.
Since the ceasefire agreement last October, 1,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israeli strikes, Palestinian officials say.
Last month, Donald Trump said there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, which both Israel and Hamas agreed to in 2025 and that began with a ceasefire.
The US President said Hamas had agreed to lay down its weapons. He also said the deal will pave the way for the establishment of a "new Palestinian government".
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Netanyahu said: "The existence of Israel and the security of all Israeli citizens is non-negotiable. We stand firm on these interests. We don't do it in advertising offices, we really do it on the ground.
"We proved it all the time when we entered Rafah, and on the Philadelphia axis, when we entered Lebanon and eliminated Nasrallah and the rocket depot there, when we attacked Iran twice.
"Contrary to all those who preach to us, we do what needs to be done for the security of Israel and we can and know how to stand our ground even against our best friends when necessary."
A senior Hamas official confirmed the now-rejected deal.
Egypt, Qatar and Turkey helped to mediate the attempted-deal.
Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed, and 251 were taken hostage.
Israel's response saw a massive military campaign launched in Gaza - during which more than 73,290 people were killed.
This included 21,280 children, according to Hamas's health ministry.
This is a breaking story.