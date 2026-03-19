Benjamin Netanyahu claims Iran 'weaker than ever' as he says Middle East changed 'beyond recognition'
Benjamin Netanyahu says the Middle East has changed "beyond recognition" - as he described Iran as "weaker than ever" in a press conference.
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The Israeli Prime Minister added Donald Trump was not "dragged" into the war with Iran.
He also publicly rebuked Israel for targeting Iran's energy infrastructure without him knowing.
In the conference from Jerusalem, the Israeli leader set out his country's war aims. He listed these as eliminating the nuclear threat, secondly, eliminating the ballistic missile threat before capabilities are hardened underground and become less vulnerable to aerial attack, and third, creating conditions for Iranians to secure freedom and self-determination.
He argued the “Ayatollah regime” is attacking not only the US, Israel, and the Iranian people, but the broader Middle East and beyond.
He cited alleged attacks on civilians, Americans, and US assets across multiple Gulf states and, via proxies, extending to Cyprus and Europe.
Seeking to dispel "fake news", he insisted Israel did not drag the US into the war and reiterated Trump makes his own decisions.
He said: "Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on".
Trump "always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America" and for "future generations", he adds.
Netanyahu also reiterated that the US is working hard to open the Strait of Hormuz, with the support from Israel.