Benjamin Netanyahu says the Middle East has changed "beyond recognition" - as he described Iran as "weaker than ever" in a press conference.

The Israeli Prime Minister added Donald Trump was not "dragged" into the war with Iran.

He also publicly rebuked Israel for targeting Iran's energy infrastructure without him knowing.

In the conference from Jerusalem, the Israeli leader set out his country's war aims. He listed these as eliminating the nuclear threat, secondly, eliminating the ballistic missile threat before capabilities are hardened underground and become less vulnerable to aerial attack, and third, creating conditions for Iranians to secure freedom and self-determination.

He argued the “Ayatollah regime” is attacking not only the US, Israel, and the Iranian people, but the broader Middle East and beyond.

He cited alleged attacks on civilians, Americans, and US assets across multiple Gulf states and, via proxies, extending to Cyprus and Europe.