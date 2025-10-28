Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of a "violation" of the ceasefire by releasing the remains of a hostage already recovered by troops

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to carry out "powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip".

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that the remains of Ofir Tzarfati had been identified and returned by Hamas, but his remains had previously been brought back from the Gaza Strip in a military operation. His office said this was a "clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization." It went on to say that Mr Netanyahu would be holding discussions to determine next steps. Read more: UK deploys troops to Israel to 'help monitor Gaza ceasefire' after orders from Donald Trump Read more: Trump insists ceasefire still in place after deadly wave of Israeli strikes A statement from his office said: "Following the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip immediately."

Hamas released all the living Israeli hostages after 738 days in captivity earlier in October as the ceasefire came into effect. The bodies of 13 hostages are thought to still be in Gaza. The first stage of the ceasefire deal, orchestrated by Donald Trump, saw 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the Israeli captives, who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023.