Benjamin Netanyahu treated for prostate cancer after having tumour removed
Benjamin Netanyahu has shared he is in "excellent physical condition" following the removal of a malignant tumour, after being successfully treated for prostate cancer.
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On Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister shared in a social media post that during routine medical monitoring following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, doctors found an early-stage malignant tumour.
"A tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever."
He added he underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and "left no trace of it".
"The spot disappeared completely," he went on.
The 76-year-old leader explained he requested to delay the publication of his annual medical report by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war and in order "not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel".
In his post, the PM thanked his doctors and the medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.
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היום התפרסם הדו״ח הרפואי השנתי שלי.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 24, 2026
ביקשתי לעכב את פרסומו בחודשיים כדי שהוא לא יפורסם בשיא המלחמה על מנת שלא לאפשר למשטר הטרור באיראן להפיץ עוד תעמולת כזב נגד ישראל.
אני מבקש לשתף אתכם בשלושה דברים:
1 - ברוך השם, אני בריא.
2 - אני בכושר גופני מצויין.
3 - הייתה לי בעיה…
The Israeli is among a cohort of various world leaders, including former US President Joe Biden, 82, and current President Donald Trump, 79, whose health and physical fitness are under deep scrutiny both at home and abroad because of their advanced age and the effect that could have on their leadership.
Similarly, King Charles was treated for a benign enlarged prostate in January 2024, which led to a separate, unrelated cancer diagnosis.