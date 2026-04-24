Benjamin Netanyahu has shared he is in "excellent physical condition" following the removal of a malignant tumour, after being successfully treated for prostate cancer.

On Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister shared in a social media post that during routine medical monitoring following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, doctors found an early-stage malignant tumour.

"A tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever."

He added he underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and "left no trace of it".

"The spot disappeared completely," he went on.