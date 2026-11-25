He was Stage 4 when he was diagnosed and we were told immediately his life would be cut short. Treatments prolonged his life by 15 months, in that time he was medically retired from work and, due to him changing jobs only a month before his diagnosis, he was ineligible for sick pay. We lost the 30 hours free childcare for our (at the time) 3 year old daughter April’s nursery place as Andy wasn’t claiming an “eligible benefit”. I was working 32 hours per week at the time to keep our family afloat and was faced with the possibility of not only being unable to pay our mortgage and bills, but also having to give up work as we couldn’t afford the nursery fees. For weeks we appealed for help until eventually Andy was swapped from one benefit to another, allowing the childcare hours to be reinstated to us – it felt completely unnecessary for us to have been put through that. On top of this, the life insurance company didn’t pay his critical illness cover as he had a mole removed years earlier and they said skin cancer was therefore high risk.

For months I juggled being a wife, a mother, my job, being a full-time carer (including regular hospital appointments an hour away from home on top). By the time Andy went into hospital for the final time, later being moved to our local hospice, the weight had me unravelling. I took sick pay 3 months before Andy died to care for him and my dad had to step in to raise our daughter.

Following his death, I was only made aware of Bereavement Support Payments (BSP) by the funeral director and a friend completed the application form online. I was not in a stable enough place to look for support I might have been eligible for. April had severe separation anxiety and I had to unpeel her arms from round my neck while she screamed every morning on school drop-off. Weeks of uncertainty followed but, eventually, the life insurance did come through which paid our mortgage. I am one of the “lucky” ones in this respect. Many people cannot get or afford life insurance in the first place, or it doesn’t pay because companies find a loophole, leaving bereaved families in horrific financial situations in the depths of their grief.

I received BSP, a contributory benefit paid from my husband’s National Insurance contributions which ought to have been his state pension, for 18 months. In June 2024 after a total of £9,800, that support stopped. April had not even reached her 7th birthday and I am now faced with over a decade of raising our daughter alone. Prior to 2017, Widowed Parents Allowance was paid until the youngest child was out of full time education so I would have received over 13 years of support under that system.

While I do not have a mortgage, the cost of living has increased rapidly and BSP is now worth over £3000 less compared to 2017 as it has not been uprated with inflation. My bills have gone up, I only receive a 25% council tax discount and I am ineligible for Universal Credit. I had to reduce my hours at work around school hours to juggle solo parenting/ childcare and supporting my daughter through her grief. It was not in her interests to be away from me in wraparound clubs when her anxiety and behaviour were already such an enormous problem. My biggest cost since Andy died has been private counselling and play therapy for both me and April. Local mental health services are crippled, so I made the decision to pay for that support as our need was too urgent to wait. As our supporter, Caroline Voaden MP says so eloquently, “prevention is better than cure… if you can support the surviving parent, they can give a more stable, secure base for that child, which means there is a much better chance that child will grow up without mental health issues… will do better at school and can have better life term outcomes.”

I wholeheartedly agree. I have not been able to increase my hours as I would be working only to pay for childcare. When BSP stopped, I was just 19 months into widowhood. The assumption seemed to be that by then life should have returned to some kind of normality, but nothing could have been further from the truth. I was still navigating the practical and emotional fallout of losing my husband, while helping a traumatised young child learn how to live without her dad. Daily life remained incredibly heavy. Every decision, every bill, every school issue and every moment of grief rested solely on my shoulders. The loss of BSP did not come at a time when we no longer needed support; it came at a time when we were still struggling to rebuild our lives. Instead of creating stability, the end of the payments added another layer of anxiety and financial pressure at a point when our family remained extremely vulnerable. BSP didn’t even scratch the surface of supporting us through our grief.

As I approach the 4th anniversary and reflect on what I’ve overcome, I am struck by how much I have handled entirely alone. Death admin is still ongoing and the stories I hear through the Widow’s Fight UK campaign only makes my resolve stronger that changes to BSP and the way widows and widowers are supported by the government are desperately needed. We should not have to fight for this – bereaved families have been through enough.

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Holly O'Connor is a campaigner with 'Widows fight'

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