Ellen Roome from Cheltenham thinks her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge. She is one of the parents worried Ofcom isn't doing enough. Picture: Global

By Thea Rickard

A group of bereaved parents have handed a letter into Downing Street, demanding that Ofcom does more to enforce the Online Safety Act.

It cites concerns "regarding Ofcom’s capacity to enforce the Online Safety Act effectively", "the recent emergence of reports concerning harms from AI chatbots and the persistent challenges in collecting fines". Ellen Roome from Cheltenham thinks her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge. She is one of the parents worried Ofcom isn't doing enough. She told LBC: "Ofcom should (be) making sure that (social media companies are) not allowing harmful material on their platform. There's massive amounts of harmful material and they need to step up and start regulating them and removing that content. "We're a group of bereaved parents and we've all got very individual situations but we've all lost our children through online harm and we're all trying to turn the most horrific situation into some sort of positive by helping other children." Read more: Terror boss calls on government not to delay social media ban for under-16s Read more: Online safety ‘getting worse’, warns former UK cyber security agency boss

A group of bereaved parents have handed a letter into Downing Street, demanding that Ofcom does more to enforce the Online Safety Act. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

According to the Government, the Online Safety Act 2023 is a "set of laws that protects children and adults online. It puts a range of new duties on social media companies and search services, making them more responsible for their users’ safety on their platforms. "The strongest protections in the Act have been designed for children. Platforms will be required to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content and provide parents and children with clear and accessible ways to report problems online when they do arise. "Ofcom is the independent regulator of Online Safety. It will set out steps providers can take to fulfil their safety duties in codes of practice." The letter handed into Downing Street, and addressed to Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Liz Kendall, says "while we note that Ofcom has begun issuing sanctions—including the £20,000 fine against 4chan for failing to respond to statutory information requests—we remain deeply concerned about the 'follow-through' on such penalties. "It is our understanding that a significant proportion of fines remain unpaid, particularly when levied against companies based outside the UK that lack domestic assets."

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Liz Kendall. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images