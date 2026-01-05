Nearly 35,000 homes have been left without power in Berlin after left-wing extremists tampered with high-voltage power lines, officials say.

Cables were damaged by a fire on Saturday on a bridge over the Teltow Canal, near the Lichterfelde power plant, local authorities said.

Community centres and sports halls have been opened for residents to take shelter amid freezing temperatures.

Stromnetz Berlin, which operates the local grid, said more than 45,000 households and 2,200 businesses were initially without electricity in the Nikolassee, Zehlendorf, Wannsee and Lichterfelde districts, in Berlin's southwest.

