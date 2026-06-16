Bernadin Dedic. Picture: MET POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

A convicted rapist on the run from British justice claims he told prison guards “this is a mistake” as he was being wrongly freed from jail.

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Bernadin Dedic, 48, was remanded in custody to await his trial on allegations that he repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint when the blunder happened, in February this year. Within hours of being ejected from HMP Wormwood Scrubs, when the jail had been mistakenly told he had been granted bail, Dedic took a Eurostar out of the UK. Speaking to the Press Association, Dedic said he knew at the time that a judge had not granted his freedom on bail, and he claims he tried to persuade the prison to let him stay. “They told me I was released,” he said. “I said: ‘Let me stay the weekend, this is a mistake. But they pushed me out.” Dedic was arrested on suspicion of rape last September, and had been remanded in custody to await the trial which was set for March. An official at Isleworth Crown Court mistakenly mixed up the digital case files following a hearing on February 6, and wrongly concluded the Dedic had been given bail – in a message that was then transmitted to the prison.

Within hours of leaving HMP Wormwood Scrubs, Dedic took a Eurostar out of the UK. Picture: Getty

Dedic said his legal team had previously tried and failed to secure bail, including with an offer of an £80,000 surety, as well as conditions that he live at a friend’s house in Milton Keynes, did not enter London, and reported regularly to the police. Dedic said when he was released from the west London prison, he called his lawyers and also spoke to friends. He said friends “all told me you don’t have a fair trial, go away and try from there”. The father-of-two, who has a home and business interests in the UK, returned to his native country of Bosnia and did not return for the trial in March, initially sending messages through his lawyers to say that he had a problem obtaining a visa. Read more: Police force in Henry Nowak scandal face second watchdog investigation over rapist who attacked three Read more: Ofcom must get tougher on tech firms if under-16s social media ban is to work, says Technology Secretary

The rapist used his Bosnia and Herzegovina passport to travel after police kept his British passport. Picture: Alamy

When his travel difficulties had been ironed out thanks to interventions from police, a judge, and the Border Force, Dedic said he could not fly as he had injured his knee in a skiing accident. The re-arranged trial, in June, then went ahead without him after Dedic sent messages to say that he had suffered chest pains on his way to the airport. In his absence, jurors found Dedic guilty of four charges of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, threatening a person with a knife when in a private place, and making a threat to kill. When asked if he plans to return to London to be sentenced, Dedic replied: “No.” Dedic, who entered not guilty pleas to all the charges before fleeing the UK, says he does not want to go to prison, and suggested he also cannot return on a plane due to a fear of enclosed spaces. The trial heard evidence that Dedic had drunk red wine and snorted cocaine before holding the victim at knifepoint, cutting off her clothes, and threatening to kill her and himself. “She was terrified and was prepared to do whatever he said,” said prosecutor Simon Sandford, of the sexual attacks that followed. Judge Hannah Duncan concluded she was “far from convinced he has had a heart attack” when she decided to have a trial in Dedic’s absence. She said: “This is yet another attempt by Mr Dedic to obstruct, manipulate and avoid justice.”

Chapel at HMP Wormwood Scrubs Prison in West London, a grade ii listed building. Picture: Alamy