Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City this summer, assistant manager Pep Lijnders has indicated.

The Portugal midfielder is in the final year of his contract and his future has been the subject of speculation throughout the current season.

Lijnders appeared to confirm the 31-year-old’s imminent departure while carrying out media duties on behalf of manager Pep Guardiola after Saturday’s FA Cup win over Liverpool.

The Dutchman, responding to a question about how City might replace him, said: “Every good story comes to an end and I hope he enjoys the last months – because there is only six weeks – and has a good farewell.

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