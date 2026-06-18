Where you can get a good view, a top deal, or value for money to watch England over the course of the tournament

England are already putting their fans through it at the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Here is a look at some of the best places to watch England play the rest of their World Cup 2026 matches, after the Three Lions kicked off their tournament with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

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Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all scored to get the Three Lions up and running in Group L, with coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly giving a stirring half-time message to inspire the win. England have two more matches in their group before potential ties in the round-of-32, round-of-16, and then quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final if they make it that far. Pubs have been given expanded licensing hours for showing Home Nations' games throughout the tournament, meaning you can cheer on England and Scotland (when you are in those countries at least) with a drink until the end of the game. With the 2026 World Cup happening across the US, Mexico and Canada, it has led to some late starts and finishes already, but here are some of the best places to catch the action. Read also: When is Scotland's next World Cup game?

When are England's next Group L matches? England play Ghana on Tuesday, June 23, at 9pm BST in Boston Stadium,

Panama vs England is on Saturday, June 27, with kick of at 10pm BST at New York/New Jersey Stadium

England fans are ready to raise the roof once more. Picture: Alamy

Best fan parks to watch England's World Cup matches

Outside the Electric Ballroom music venue in Camden. Picture: Alamy

A free choice: Electric Ballroom, Camden, North London Popular gig venue Electric Ballroom is open for bookings for free tickets. England's group stage matches will be shown, as will, in all likelihood, knock-out rounds if they do not clash with concerts organised. Visit: electricballroom.co.uk/whats-on/

The Ship pub in Wandsworth, South London. Picture: Alamy

Good view of the game and the River Thames: The Ship, Wandsworth, South London In the south of the capital, 13 screens are showing the World Cup at The Ship in Wandsworth. There are indoor areas and also decking outside to catch the games. Visit: https://www.theship.co.uk/live-sport

Manchester's Refuge is a popular spot. Picture: Alamy

Free pints are going: The Refuge, Manchester The popular underground club in the heart of Manchester is showing England's matches on the big screen. Entry is free and the first 50 fans to sign up can enjoy a free pint. Visit: https://www.refugemcr.co.uk/news/worldcup26/

Toca Social is in Birmingham's massive Bullring shopping centre. Picture: Alamy

The complete package: Toca Social, Birmingham Toca Social in Birmingham's Bullring is showing every single match of the World Cup on its giant screens. The venue has a 1,000-capacity, making it perfect for building an atmosphere for a large gathering. Visit: www.toca.social/venues/birmingham-bullring

A 4TheFans zone in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

The biggest of the biggest: 02 Academy, Leeds Organisers 4TheFans have claimed to be the biggest of all the chains that are offering mass screenings of the games. Tickets start at £5 for the Leeds venue, and fans can buy their knock-out round England match tickets now with a refund available if the Three Lions are knocked out along the way. Visit: https://4thefans.tv/organiser/leeds/

Yes, really: The football and not the golf is the order in Halifax. Picture: Alamy

Taking a swing at a sweepstake: West End Golf Club, Halifax Free entry is on offer at this West Yorkshire venue, and there is also a sweepstake (with a bucket of beer to be won) for fans to enjoy if England do crash out. Head to the club's 1906 Club House for all England matches, but make sure to book ahead. Visit: https://www.halifaxwestend.golf/the-1906-bar

Fans watch a screening of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Croatia in Times Square, Newcastle. Picture: Alamy