Donald Trump's second state visit has concluded, but not before pomp, pageantry, politics... and some meme-worthy material for the internet to feast upon.

The US president has now flown back, having wrapped up his two-night stay in the UK with a joint press conference alongside Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to the world's media, Mr Trump said Vladimir Putin "let me down," and it became clear that both parties were not on the same page in recognising Palestine as a state.

The politics followed a day of pomp and pageantry for the Trumps, who enjoyed a state banquet with the King and Queen on Wednesday, having also watched a military parade alongside them.

It all made for plenty of memorable memes, and here is the best of what we could find on Twitter.

Charles and Trump: An unlikely friendship

Is Charles and Donald the friendship we didn't know we needed?