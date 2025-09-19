The best memes from Trump's second state visit
Donald Trump's second state visit has concluded, but not before pomp, pageantry, politics... and some meme-worthy material for the internet to feast upon.
The US president has now flown back, having wrapped up his two-night stay in the UK with a joint press conference alongside Sir Keir Starmer.
Speaking to the world's media, Mr Trump said Vladimir Putin "let me down," and it became clear that both parties were not on the same page in recognising Palestine as a state.
The politics followed a day of pomp and pageantry for the Trumps, who enjoyed a state banquet with the King and Queen on Wednesday, having also watched a military parade alongside them.
It all made for plenty of memorable memes, and here is the best of what we could find on Twitter.
Charles and Trump: An unlikely friendship
Is Charles and Donald the friendship we didn't know we needed?
Charles's despairing face as Trump calls him a "great king" pic.twitter.com/fXzNqb1I0e— Nicholas Guyatt (@NicholasGuyatt) September 18, 2025
Trump fell asleep with hanging lips while sitting next to King Charles while he was talking. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9lcDVh5Tzm— Mario (@PawlowskiMario) September 17, 2025
Trump speec in UK ...even a King 👑 🇬🇧 can't keep his pokerface.pic.twitter.com/WrqQhChvA7— Eero Jansson Fella the White (@EeroJansson) September 19, 2025
That's Albania, or is it Armenia?
Trump confused Armenia with Albania during his press conference, saying he had ended a war with "Aber-Baysian". Naturally, Twitter did its thing.
I, for one, am very grateful to President Trump for ending the war between Aber-Baysian and Albania.— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 18, 2025
Too many people had died. Both Aber-Baysianese and Albanianianians. pic.twitter.com/ucisZGnlCr
Trump's claims
Trump claimed not to know who Peter Mandelson is, and also said he has solved "seven wars". Well...
At the Chequers press conference, President Trump again claims to have solved “seven wars”, as he stands at 14 lecterns, with 35 fellow leaders, in front of 140 flags pic.twitter.com/rK3pETVn8h— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 18, 2025
When asked about Peter Mandelson Trump says "I don't know him actually"— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 18, 2025
Really..? pic.twitter.com/KgzdZ025gP
King Charles presents President Trump with a copy of the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/nLB0Y3JR4d— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 17, 2025
Melania's hat trick
And finally, the First Lady divided opinion for her headgear, but could her hat have served more practical purposes?
Very much enjoying Melania's hat; if I were there I wouldn't want to see Trump either— Luke ✨ (@lkwrnr) September 17, 2025
#TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/cxQ4hJI2NQ
Pretty sure Melania’s hat was the reason for the UFO flap of 1952.#Ufotwitter #UFOx #UFO #Melania #melaniahat pic.twitter.com/0518VHFJx4— TJ (@NauticPulse) September 18, 2025
Trump: “Show the Royals your impression of a hat stand”— Rusty B 🎭 (@StretfordEnd_10) September 17, 2025
Melania: pic.twitter.com/Jldd7kA1ie