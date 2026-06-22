Sir Keir Starmer will leave 10 Downing Street as the shortest-serving Labour prime minister in history, with his period in office ranking as one of the briefest in modern times.

He announced on Monday that he was preparing to resign and would do so this summer, both as PM and leader of the Labour Party - with an internal election set to follow over the summer.

Sir Keir was elected as part of a Labour landslide but announced his departure less than two years later.

A new leader will be in place before parliament returns in September. Sir Keir will remain in post until the successor is chosen. He said he will give that person his full support.

Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Sir Keir reflected on some of his achievements, such as standing up for Ukraine, rebuilding our relationship with allies, and lifting thousands of children out of poverty.

Here are some of the photos from his two years in power.

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