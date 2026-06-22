22 Jun 2026, 16:34 Updated: 45m ago
The best photos from Starmer's two years as prime minister
Sir Keir Starmer is stepping down as PM. Here are some of his most memorable moments
22 Jun 2026, 16:34 | Updated: 45m ago
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street to announce his resignation.
Picture:
Alamy
Sir Keir Starmer will leave 10 Downing Street as the shortest-serving Labour prime minister in history, with his period in office ranking as one of the briefest in modern times.
He announced on Monday that he was preparing to resign and would do so this summer, both as PM and leader of the Labour Party - with an internal election set to follow over the summer.
Sir Keir was elected as part of a Labour landslide but announced his departure less than two years later.
A new leader will be in place before parliament returns in September. Sir Keir will remain in post until the successor is chosen. He said he will give that person his full support.
Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Sir Keir reflected on some of his achievements, such as standing up for Ukraine, rebuilding our relationship with allies, and lifting thousands of children out of poverty.
Here are some of the photos from his two years in power.
Read also: 'Say cheese!' Andy Burnham takes a 'Selfie' with Labour MP's after returning to Parliament
Charles III welcomes Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party.
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PA
Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria Starmer are clapped in by staff as they enter his official London residence at No 10 Downing Street.
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PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre front) stands with Labour Party MPs, whom won seats in the 2024 General Election, at Church House in Westminster, central London.
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PA
Sir Keir Starmer meets US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC, during his visit to the US to attend the Nato 75th anniversary summit.
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PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his speech and press conference in the Rose Garden at 10 Downing Street, London.
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PA
Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer have breakfast in their hotel before he delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool.
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Alamy
Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington DC ahead of talks with President Joe Biden on resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
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PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Parque Lage, Rio de Janeiro, as he attends the G20 summit in Brazil.
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PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their bi-lateral meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine.
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PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer picks up UK-US trade deal papers dropped by US President Donald Trump before speaking to the media at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
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PA
The national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
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PA
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, take a walk along the River Mersey before delivering his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC in Liverpool.
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PA
Starmer at a Diwali ceremony in Mumbai where the PM is visiting India to promote the recently signed trade deal with the south Asian nation.
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PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump watch members of the Red Devils Army parachute display team at Chequers, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.
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PA
Starmer helps out in the call centre at Labour Party headquarters in London, on the last day of campaigning ahead of the elections.
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PA