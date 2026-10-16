What is ME? Former Olympic sprinter Beth Dobbin, 32, now in bed for 22 hours a day due to condition
Former British 200m runner, who competed at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says she now has chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgic encephalomyelitis
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Former British Olympic sprinter Beth Dobbin has said she is now in bed for 22 and a half hours per day due to the onset of ME, which is also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.
Listen to this article
The Scot, who is 32, was one of Britain's best female 200m runners for years and made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and Commonwealth and European finals the year after, said she has left her house just five times this year.
In an interview on Thursday, she told the media that she only gets up to eat and use the bathroom, but although the exertion of being interviewed might leave her feeling wiped out for months, she is determined to raise awareness.
"With this kind of fatigue, it feels like your body is shutting down and that you are a few days away from death," she told the BBC.
"I've gone from training for five hours a day to being in bed for 22 and a half hours a day.
"I've left the house five times this year."
Dobbin is the Scottish 200m record holder and finished first in the European Team Championships in 2021. Her personal best of 22.50 seconds ranks her as the ninth fastest Brit of all time over the distance.
Aged in her late 20s and in her prime, Dobbin said she had Covid in December 2021 and then glandular fever in spring 2022 but was not unwell, although she later felt symptoms.
She said that symptoms got worse and worse as 2022 continued, and after seeing specialists, they began to conclude that she had ME.
"They said they don't want it to be that, as there is nothing out there for it."
Read also: London 'deeply disappointed' to lose out to Nairobi in World Athletics Championship bid
What is ME and chronic fatigue syndrome?
Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and chronic fatigue syndrome is a long-term condition that has multiple symptoms, but most notably extreme tiredness.
Sufferers experience post-exertional malaise, which, depending on the severity of the condition, can be bed-bound after significant exertion (a long run or intense workout) that they could previously have managed. Those with a more severe condition can feel exhausted after a conversation or even turning over in bed.
The energy crash can last hours, days, or even months, and Dobbin said the interview could cause problems that last into 2027.
She said of her symptoms: "Your body just can't produce energy properly, and that leaves you with so many symptoms I can't even list them.
"The main hallmark symptom is something called post-exertional malaise," she said.
"That's when you've exerted just a little bit, and it can impact you afterwards...
"Even sitting up for a prolonged period of time can take it out of me. I prefer to be propped up in bed."
The cause of ME is unknown and it can affect anyone, evem children, while there is not a known cure.
There is also no formal test to make a diagnosis, and medics usually rule out everything else before giving ME as the cause of the symptoms.
Sufferers can describe cognitive behavioural therapy, energy management, and some medication as being beneficial.
ME Association is a charity that provides information, support and practical advice for people affected by the condition, while some hospitals have a referral unit.
Dobbin added: "I said I wanted to speak about it. It's not necessarily that I want to discuss it [but] it's raising that awareness. And unfortunately, athletes are believed a lot more than the average person.
"I've got a slight platform. If this happened to most people, they wouldn't be able to speak about it, so I do feel like I've got a bit of a duty to do that."