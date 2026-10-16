Former British Olympic sprinter Beth Dobbin has said she is now in bed for 22 and a half hours per day due to the onset of ME, which is also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

The Scot, who is 32, was one of Britain's best female 200m runners for years and made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and Commonwealth and European finals the year after, said she has left her house just five times this year.

In an interview on Thursday, she told the media that she only gets up to eat and use the bathroom, but although the exertion of being interviewed might leave her feeling wiped out for months, she is determined to raise awareness.

"With this kind of fatigue, it feels like your body is shutting down and that you are a few days away from death," she told the BBC.

"I've gone from training for five hours a day to being in bed for 22 and a half hours a day.

"I've left the house five times this year."

Dobbin is the Scottish 200m record holder and finished first in the European Team Championships in 2021. Her personal best of 22.50 seconds ranks her as the ninth fastest Brit of all time over the distance.

Aged in her late 20s and in her prime, Dobbin said she had Covid in December 2021 and then glandular fever in spring 2022 but was not unwell, although she later felt symptoms.

She said that symptoms got worse and worse as 2022 continued, and after seeing specialists, they began to conclude that she had ME.

"They said they don't want it to be that, as there is nothing out there for it."

Read also: London 'deeply disappointed' to lose out to Nairobi in World Athletics Championship bid