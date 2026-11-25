This week, the Prime Minister has been under fire for inviting influencers into No.10.

The video that drew the most ire was from Max Balegde, who filmed himself miming to a song containing the lyrics “bumbaclart p***y wagon chicken nuggets” on Downing Street.

It, frankly, went down like a lead balloon. It was largely agreed to be, at best, ridiculous and distasteful, at worst, disrespectful to women and the institution of Number 10.

The discussion of this should have finished when that point was made, and when the influencer removed the content.

Instead, it’s morphed into something else: is Andy Burnham right to be working with influencers?

My view, as LBC’s political correspondent and as a member of the parliamentary press gallery, is yes.

Unlike some, there are many influencers who make great content on serious topics, like Maddy Lucy Dunn, an A&E doctor who interviewed the Prime Minister about the state of the NHS, or Alexander Dragonetti, a former Middle East diplomat who makes videos on foreign affairs.

But mainly, people who get their news from social media are crying out to understand what is going on. They are alienated and uninformed, and most of them don’t want to be.

I started making TikTok videos earlier this year. My content has one goal: to explain what is happening in the simplest terms possible. I designed it for the version of myself that existed 15 years ago, who didn’t really know the difference between the King, the Prime Minister or the Mayor of London but was too scared to ask.

To my surprise, people watched and followed me. I have 26,000 followers now, from just talking about the news very, very clearly.

I get a lot of comments from people who are grateful that someone is really spelling things out — taking a second to explain what the Chancellor’s job is, for example, rather than assuming people know. But this week, when I’ve made videos about this row, I’ve got one repeated comment.

“Why are people angry that Andy Burnham is reaching young people?”

And this is the crux of the problem of journalists (and others) rolling their eyes at content creators having access to Downing Street.

People who get their news from TikTok are often confused by the news, scared by world events, and completely isolated by politics. They do not believe that system — the system which ultimately covers the laws and rules which govern their lives — has anything to do with them.

It makes complete sense that politicians and journalists change tack and try to reach these people, to stop further disenfranchisement. Media organisations and governments gone by have tried hard to break through to these audiences, and have roundly failed.

Until now.

To be clear: the video made by Max Balegde was stupid and should not have been posted.

But there are examples of content created by influencers that is good, and it absolutely has a place: one that does not replace the work of journalists.

Influencers are not journalists. They often check questions with Number 10; they will sometimes check their final content with Number 10.

Does that make influencer interviews often a softball, easy win for Number 10? Absolutely.

Does it make for any amount of real scrutiny? No, not often.

But does it mean that the Prime Minister, from whatever party, can reach audiences that feel completely alienated, confused, and often scared by real-world events? Yes. Again, it is good that the government is aware of that.

Of course, it does not mean that this should ever come close to replacing journalists. Impartial, independent journalism will always be a key cornerstone of our democracy.

Political journalists consistently challenge politicians, including the Prime Minister. Our job is to hold power to account, to be across our briefs, know what is happening behind closed doors and be able to present the facts to our audiences.

And there is serious frustration within the Westminster bubble about how this current administration operates.

For example, Andy Burnham did not take a press pack to CHOGM, opting for only a few select journalists to go with him. This meant there was less opportunity for scrutiny.

There are also fewer opportunities for the press gallery to grill the Prime Minister's spokesperson, with lobby — whereby political journalists have the opportunity to ask questions to the team — being reduced from twice to once a day in December of last year.

This has meant that the Westminster media bubble is frustrated and concerned about access. The influencer drama has added salt to the wound.

But eventually, we will all have to accept the fact that people consume the news differently now. Social media is a leading way that people get their information, and influencers know how their audiences work, and what they want to see.

Ignoring them means leaving huge audiences completely left behind.

Doing that would be bad for politics and bad for journalism.

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Bethany Dawson is LBC's Political Correspondent. You can find her as @bethanymrd on X and @NewsWithBethany on TikTok.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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