Beyonce and Jay Z have reportedly scrapped plans to relocate to the English countryside after discovering their desired plot was a flood risk.

Their seven-bed property was set to be built on a 58-acre plot, worth £7.5 million.

The celeb power couple had been looking to build a new luxury home in the sprawling Cotswold countryside with their daughter Blue Ivy, 14, and their eight-year-old twins.

Locals were said to be "excited" about the musicians moving in, but the proposals were scrapped after concerns were raised about building the home in a flood-prone area.

Sources told the Sun that the plot "has still not been sold" and is being developed by another couple.

The US hitmakers were reported to be eyeing a move to the UK after Los Angeles was devastated by wildfires earlier last year.

They landed on the Cotswold as their "ideal UK home" because it was located close to friends Ellen DeGeneres, Simon Cowell and the Beckhams.

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi have also been in the housing market recently, splashing out $27.4 million on a new mansion in in Montecito, California.

The couple bought the home after their Cotswolds home, which they placed on the market for £22.5million, flooded as a result of Storm Bert.