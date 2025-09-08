Music megastars Beyoncé and Jay Z are in the final stages of buying a 58-acre piece of land in the Cotswolds where they plan on building a vast countryside retreat, according to reports.

The couple are understood to be the latest big US stars looking to move to rural Oxfordshire.

They have obtained planning permission for a site near Wiggington.

If the deal goes through, they would be joining a growing list of US A-listers who have moved to the area.

Recently Donald Trump’s vice president JD Vance chose the Cotswolds for his family summer holiday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stayed in a £3.3m Great Tew property during the European leg of her Eras tour last summer.

Jay Z and Beyoncé are reportedly planning to build a seven-bedroom, nine bathroom mansion overlooking a lake.

It was reported earlier this year that the couple flew in by helicopter earlier this summer to view the site during a break on her Cowboy Carter tour.

The land was originally listed with a £7.5m guide price and could be worth over £18m once their property is finished.