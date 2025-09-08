Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘to build sprawling countryside retreat’ on 58-acre Cotswolds estate
Music megastars Beyoncé and Jay Z are in the final stages of buying a 58-acre piece of land in the Cotswolds where they plan on building a vast countryside retreat, according to reports.
Listen to this article
The couple are understood to be the latest big US stars looking to move to rural Oxfordshire.
They have obtained planning permission for a site near Wiggington.
If the deal goes through, they would be joining a growing list of US A-listers who have moved to the area.
Recently Donald Trump’s vice president JD Vance chose the Cotswolds for his family summer holiday.
Read more: 'Mushroom murderer' jailed for life after killing three relatives with toxic beef wellington
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stayed in a £3.3m Great Tew property during the European leg of her Eras tour last summer.
Jay Z and Beyoncé are reportedly planning to build a seven-bedroom, nine bathroom mansion overlooking a lake.
It was reported earlier this year that the couple flew in by helicopter earlier this summer to view the site during a break on her Cowboy Carter tour.
The land was originally listed with a £7.5m guide price and could be worth over £18m once their property is finished.