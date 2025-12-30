The Renaissance star joins an exclusive list of name, according to Forbes

Beyonce has become the latest musician billionaire, according to Forbes. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Beyonce has been named as the fifth musician to hit billionaire status, joining her husband Jay Z in doing so.

The 44-year-old star joined the wealthy list following the success of her Cowboy Carter tour, which grossed more than $400m in ticket sales and an additional $50 million in merchandise. The Grammy-award winner's previous Renaissance world tour in 2023, of which she produced a concert film of the performance, also brought in about more than $579m million. She joins an exclusive list of musicians to hit the milestone, which includes husband Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Rhianna, and Bruce Springsteen.

Jay -Z and Beyonce, who are now both on the Forbes billionaire list. Picture: Alamy

She also performed at the NFL's 2024 Christmas Day halftime show, which earned her around $50 million, in addition to her widespread Levi’s commercials that brought in about $10 million, according to Forbes. The outlet estimated her net worth to be around at least $780 million earlier this year, and projected she earned $148 million this year before taxes, which would make her the third-highest-paid musician in the world. Forbes wrote: "Across any category of the entertainment industry, there is practically no enterprise more lucrative than a musician who can sell out stadiums." Beyonce, who shares three children with Jay Z after the pair married in 2008, was also the first female artist to headline an all-stadium tour in 2016. It comes after it was revealed the couple were said to be buying a 58-acre plot in the Cotswolds for a new mansion.

The star's Renaissance world tour brought in around $579m million. Picture: Getty