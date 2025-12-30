Beyonce joins husband Jay Z and Taylor Swift in becoming latest musician billionaire
The Renaissance star joins an exclusive list of name, according to Forbes
Beyonce has been named as the fifth musician to hit billionaire status, joining her husband Jay Z in doing so.
The 44-year-old star joined the wealthy list following the success of her Cowboy Carter tour, which grossed more than $400m in ticket sales and an additional $50 million in merchandise.
The Grammy-award winner's previous Renaissance world tour in 2023, of which she produced a concert film of the performance, also brought in about more than $579m million.
She joins an exclusive list of musicians to hit the milestone, which includes husband Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Rhianna, and Bruce Springsteen.
She also performed at the NFL's 2024 Christmas Day halftime show, which earned her around $50 million, in addition to her widespread Levi’s commercials that brought in about $10 million, according to Forbes.
The outlet estimated her net worth to be around at least $780 million earlier this year, and projected she earned $148 million this year before taxes, which would make her the third-highest-paid musician in the world.
Forbes wrote: "Across any category of the entertainment industry, there is practically no enterprise more lucrative than a musician who can sell out stadiums."
Beyonce, who shares three children with Jay Z after the pair married in 2008, was also the first female artist to headline an all-stadium tour in 2016.
It comes after it was revealed the couple were said to be buying a 58-acre plot in the Cotswolds for a new mansion.
Planning pemision has been accepted for a seven-bed property, with development said to be allowed under a special exemption clause in the Government’s National Planning Policy Framework.
Alongside her music career, Beyonce also made a name for herself as a businesswoman after starting her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, which produces her music, documentaries, and concerts.
She rose to fame in the 1990s with the girls group Destiny’s Child, which she separated from in the early 2000s, before skyrocketing to global stardom with her hit album Dangerously in Love in 2003.