Record debt interest costs sent Government borrowing rising to £17 billion last month as official figures underscored the challenges facing Chancellor John Healey to keep the public finances on track.

Debt interest costs soared by £11.2 billion last month, the highest October figure on record and £2.8 billion more than a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was only the ninth time that monthly debt interest has been higher than £10 billion since records began in 1997, the ONS said.

The ballooning debt costs helped push up public sector net borrowing by £800 million, or 5.2%, year on year.

New borrowing figures have been released (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But overall government borrowing was marginally lower than the £18 billion pencilled in by most economists.

In his inaugural budget last month, Mr Healey said he would reduce the UK’s fiscal headroom to £15 billion in 2029-30, from a previous prediction of £26 billion, after witnessing a jump in borrowing costs.

The weaker headroom, which will improve to £22 billion by 2031, was linked to a £14 billion jump in debt interest costs for the past year.

In the financial year so far, Government debt stood at £111.3 billion, £7.3 billion or 6.1% lower than the same period a year ago, which sees the Government remain in line to reduce the deficit in the 12 months to March 31.

This was helped by £3.6 billion downward revision to previous monthly data, though the year-to-date borrowing was still the third highest on record, behind 2020 and 2024, the ONS said.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Borrowing so far this financial year remained lower than in the same period last year with receipts growing faster than spending.

“Income-related taxes’ receipts grew particularly strongly.

“However, monthly borrowing was up on last October, partly due to higher debt interest.”

The Government’s total debt stood at £3.1 trillion last month – having passed £3 trillion for the first time in September – or 95.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 93.9% a year ago.

At the October budget, the UK’s independent fiscal forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, predicted rising national debt levels, compared to the size of the wider economy, over the next three years amid higher-than-expected state borrowing.

Government borrowing is expected to be higher than expected in every year of the latest forecast compared with previous predictions from March.

The OBR said it is expected to surpass previous forecasts by around £18 billion this year, £16 billion in 2027/28, and an average of £11 billion a year after that.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said: “This year we’ve cut borrowing faster than any other G20 country.

“Now we’re going to cut waste and bureaucracy by reprioritising spending and making public services more efficient with AI.”

Rob Wood at Pantheon Macroeconomics said the latest public finances data “brought some good news for the Chancellor, with borrowing for October likely running below expectations made in the Budget”.

But he added: “The October Budget did little to address the more serious challenges facing the public finances, so we continue to have doubts about the Government’s ability to follow through on its fiscal plans, suggesting upside risks to borrowing in the coming years.”