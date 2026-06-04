Amazon is expanding its grocery offer to allow some shoppers to add fresh food to their shops for same-day delivery.

The investment into its online grocery business came amid a raft of announcements, including other investment pledges, at its Delivering the Future event in Dartford.

The online retail giant said customers in parts of London are now able to include fresh groceries as part of same-day delivery orders through Amazon.

Vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, bread, eggs and frozen foods will be available for rapid delivery, alongside products already offered, such as electronics and households essentials.

The expansion of grocery for same-day delivery comes amid the rapid growth of rivals in this space, including Tesco’s Whoosh business and Sainsbury’s Chop Chop divisions.

“We’re focused on making grocery shopping easier and faster for customers, with low prices on millions of items,” said John Boumphrey, UK country manager of Amazon.

“Customers can now add fresh groceries to their regular Amazon orders in a single basket and have everything delivered the same day.

“Whether it’s fresh ingredients with a new cookbook, or milk and tea bags with a new kettle, you can place an order in the morning and have it delivered by the time you get home.”

The increased investment into online grocery comes after Amazon closed all its Amazon Fresh grocery stores in the UK, in a move which hit around 250 workers.

Around five of these shops were converted into the group’s Whole Foods brand.

In a separate announcement, Amazon pledged more than a thousand supported internships for young people with learning disabilities and autism across the UK as part of a major investment.

It will invest one billion dollars (£740 million) globally into employee training in a bid to upskill thousands of workers.

The cash injection will support the group’s career choice skills programme, which has seen more than 30,000 UK employees participate since 2012.