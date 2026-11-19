Scotland’s gaming industry, responsible for the Grand Theft Auto series, has exploded in growth over the last 15 years, figures show.

Revenue from gaming companies skyrocketed by nearly 10,000% from £4 million in 2008 to £391.4 million in 2023, statistics from the Scottish Government show.

Since 2010, the number of gaming firms experienced a rise of around 800% to 135 in 2025, up from only 15 in 2010.

Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, Grand Theft Auto has survived controversy, transformed open-world gaming and become one of the biggest game sellers.

The industry has also become a significant employer in recent years, with the number of jobs roughly doubling since 2015 from 1,045 to 2,125.

Around half of these employees work at Rockstar North in Edinburgh, the gaming studio behind GTA VI.

The game launches on Thursday and is expected to pass its predecessor’s record as the most profitable piece of entertainment in history.

The franchise was created in Dundee in 1997 before going on to become a global success.

SNP MSP Heather Anderson said: “The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is a perfect opportunity to celebrate Scotland’s thriving video games industry which has Dundonian roots at its very core.

“Whether it’s Grand Theft Auto, Lemmings, the first console versions of Minecraft, or a whole host of smaller indie games, these figures show that Scotland’s gaming industry is absolutely skyrocketing and providing exciting employment opportunities for a talented workforce.

“That’s the result of hard-working developers, but the Scottish Government is putting the hard miles in too – Scotland was the first country in the UK to introduce a dedicated games strategy, last year we hosted a global gaming summit, and we have facilitated international showcases to show off Scotland’s gaming industry to the world.

“The SNP will always champion Scotland’s booming video games sector.”