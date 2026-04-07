Ye requests to be allowed to perform in UK as his wife shares bikini photos online

By William Mata

As Kanye West doubles down on his apology to Jewish people ahead of his UK Wireless Festival comeback, his wife Bianca Censori has herself made a return to social media.

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The rapper, who is now officially known as Ye, has been lined up to headline all three nights of the London festival this summer, sparking a backlash to his historic antisemitic comments. Health secretary Wes Streeting has hit out at Wireless organiser Melvin Benn for booking West, telling LBC that “money before morals” had been considered. The 48-year-old mogul had announced an album called Cuck last year, which featured singles WW3, Cousins and Heil Hitler, which made antisemitic comments and endorsed Nazism. Other album tracks included Gas Chambers and Hitler Ye Jesus. However, West cancelled the album entirely and instead released Bully as his 12th album last month. He has now rolled back on his antisemitism and has made several apologies. In January, he took out an advert in the Wall Street Journal, where he attributed his vile comments to his bipolar type-1 disorder, which he said developed after a brain injury went "unnoticed" following a car crash in 2002. "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite," he wrote. "I love Jewish people." He added: "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though."

West appeared to instruct his wife to bear all at last year's Grammys. Picture: Alamy

West said on Tuesday: "I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here." Australian model and architectural designer Censori has been a muse for West’s fashion designs since they wed in secret in December 2022. But the pair have been seen less frequently together in recent weeks, and with reports of West’s flagging mental health state, there has been speculation that their union might not last. West’s apologies have come the same day that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton Instagram official. Censori, though, rarely posts on Instagram but has in the past week broken her silence for 2026 with several posts - including a shot of her wearing a bikini.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori still married? Bianca Censori, 31, remains married to Kanye West and was most recently seen supporting her husband last week as he performed in Los Angeles. The architect performed in SoFi Stadium on April 1, his first concert at the LA venue since 2021, and performed most of his Bully album as well as some old hits. Censori has been integral to West’s comeback and directed the video for FATHER, his latest single. She was seen wearing a blue catsuit at the SoFi show, while West’s daughter North was on stage with him for part of the set.

West released is 12th album Bully last week. Picture: Alamy