The bombshell revelation comes as Republicans release audio recordings of the president working on his memoir - which he fought hard to keep private

President Biden fought hard to keep the recordings of his sessions with memoir ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer private whilst in office. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Joe Biden told his ghostwriter he kept “all the classified stuff downstairs”; in newly released audio recordings that the former president fought hard for years to keep private.

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The audio was recorded while Biden was working on his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad. Picture: Getty

House Republicans and a conservative nonprofit, the Oversight Project, sued for the recordings as part of an investigation into Biden's handling of the records. Biden’s spokesperson, TJ Ducklo, hit back at the release of the tapes under Donald Trump, branding it "just the latest example of this Administration weaponising the DOJ for political retribution". "It's wrong, and while President Biden disagrees with today's decision, he also respects the courts and the vital role an independent judiciary plays in a healthy democracy,” Ducklo added. At one stage in the October 2016 recording released on Monday, Biden tells the ghostwriter: "The next thing I have here is, um, this is classified." "I have extensive notes over this period of time… They [the White House] didn't know I have this,” he said.

Co-writer Mark Zwonitzer worked with Biden on his memoir. Picture: Getty

At the time of the recording, Biden was still serving as vice-president under Barack Obama. Under Biden between 2021-25, the Justice Department refused to release the tapes. In an effort to keep the tapes under wraps, Biden’s personal lawyers sued the Justice Department but dropped their lawsuit following legal defeats. The recordings include significant redactions, which Republicans on the House Oversight Committee claim "are intended to cover [Biden's] disclosure of classified information".

Special Counsel Robert Hur did not recommend charges against Biden due to concerns about jury sympathy. Picture: Getty